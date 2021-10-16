QS Investors LLC Sells 226 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $160.58 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.69 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

