QS Investors LLC Has $964,000 Stock Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Realogy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 457,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 41,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realogy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,023,000 after purchasing an additional 70,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Realogy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,652,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 343,109 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Realogy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $19.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

