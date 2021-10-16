ITM Power (LON:ITM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ITM Power to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 526.67 ($6.88).

The firm has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -81.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 438.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 424.71. ITM Power has a 1 year low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 724 ($9.46).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

