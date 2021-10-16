3i Infrastructure’s (3IN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock.

LON 3IN opened at GBX 314 ($4.10) on Friday. 3i Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 283 ($3.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 325.50 ($4.25). The company has a current ratio of 45.62, a quick ratio of 35.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 314.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 305.81.

About 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

