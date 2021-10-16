3i Infrastructure’s (3IN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock.
LON 3IN opened at GBX 314 ($4.10) on Friday. 3i Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 283 ($3.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 325.50 ($4.25). The company has a current ratio of 45.62, a quick ratio of 35.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 314.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 305.81.
About 3i Infrastructure
Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.