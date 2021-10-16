Hyve (HYVE) Price Up 39.2% Over Last Week

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001065 BTC on major exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $16.82 million and $2.10 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded 39.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00070218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00074274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00110562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,423.48 or 0.99740994 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.82 or 0.06350496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

