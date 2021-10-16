Nord/LB Reiterates €73.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.93 ($95.22).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €65.00 ($76.47) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.