First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Trading Up 1.5%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.78 and last traded at $40.78. 889,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,014,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14.

Get First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVD. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $106,000.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.