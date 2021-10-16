Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €308.00 ($362.35) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €269.43 ($316.97).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €198.66 ($233.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion and a PE ratio of 5.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €196.02 and a 200-day moving average of €212.29. Volkswagen has a one year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.