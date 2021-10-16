Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.48. Consolidated Edison reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $74.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $74.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

