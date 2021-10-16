Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Trading 11.1% Higher

Blow & Drive Interlock Co. (OTCMKTS:BDIC) shares traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.30. 356,976 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 916% from the average session volume of 35,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDIC)

Blow & Drive Interlock Corp. is a holding company, which has no business operations. The company was founded on July 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

