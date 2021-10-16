Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRW3. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €83.80 ($98.59).

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of DRW3 opened at €69.00 ($81.18) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $701.04 million and a P/E ratio of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.22. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a fifty-two week high of €82.70 ($97.29).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.