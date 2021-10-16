J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.80. 15,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 298,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $168.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.68.
J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $2.33. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.Jill, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in J.Jill in the first quarter worth $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill in the first quarter worth $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in J.Jill by 64.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 172,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter worth $607,000. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.
J.Jill Company Profile (NYSE:JILL)
J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.
