J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.80. 15,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 298,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $168.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.68.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $2.33. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.Jill, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Webb bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $28,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,713.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael Rahamim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $80,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $273,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in J.Jill in the first quarter worth $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill in the first quarter worth $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in J.Jill by 64.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 172,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter worth $607,000. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

