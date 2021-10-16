First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Trading 1.5% Higher

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.78 and last traded at $40.78. 889,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,014,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1,483.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 28,654 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 429,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,158,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 162,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

