Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Rises By 63.6%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SPKKY opened at $16.64 on Friday. Spark New Zealand has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.8694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 5.03%. Spark New Zealand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

