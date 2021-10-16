Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Update

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the September 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 196.3 days.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. Hufvudstaden AB has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Property Management and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

