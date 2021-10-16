WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Trading 1.6% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.98 and last traded at $41.90. 209,299 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 82,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 58.5% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 42,027 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the second quarter worth $6,408,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,619,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.