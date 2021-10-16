Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Shares Down 8.2%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) shares traded down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 12,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 10,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

