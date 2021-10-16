Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.22. 550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)

Ion Beam Applications SA engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cancer treatment and diagnosis equipment. It operates through the Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators; and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment include development, fabrication, and services associated with medical and industrial particle accelerators and proton therapy systems.

