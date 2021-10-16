Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Shares Down 15%

Shares of Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) dropped 15% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 7,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 55,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60.

About Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA)

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

