Supreme (LON:SUP) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 172 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.34). Approximately 126,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 243,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184 ($2.40).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Supreme from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 195.97. The company has a market capitalization of £211.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

