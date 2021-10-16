Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

CMC stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commercial Metals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Commercial Metals worth $25,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

