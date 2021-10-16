BiShares (BISON) One Day Volume Tops $264,462.00

BiShares (CURRENCY:BISON) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, BiShares has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One BiShares coin can currently be bought for about $6.06 or 0.00009834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BiShares has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $264,462.00 worth of BiShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00070218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00074274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00110562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,423.48 or 0.99740994 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.82 or 0.06350496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002642 BTC.

About BiShares

BiShares' total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 360,334 coins.

Buying and Selling BiShares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

