Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $16,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Illumina by 77.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after acquiring an additional 238,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 41,892.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $66,370,000 after buying an additional 139,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,431,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,406,000 after buying an additional 128,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,622.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,568 shares of company stock worth $2,466,244 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $409.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $450.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.01 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.83.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

