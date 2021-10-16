Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Cut by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $17,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,690,041,000 after buying an additional 143,231 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,004,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,417.75 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $985.05 and a one year high of $1,626.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,504.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,392.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,916,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,381.40.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

