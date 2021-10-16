Matson (NYSE:MATX) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.08 and last traded at $82.41. Approximately 3,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 293,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.71.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.54 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,966,819.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $61,041.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,613. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Matson in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Matson in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

