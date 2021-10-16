Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 49,615 UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,615 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PATH. Barclays upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

PATH opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.98. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 598,091 shares in the company, valued at $33,552,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $9,841,777.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,427 shares of company stock worth $27,289,358 over the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

