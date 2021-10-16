3,461 Shares in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNX stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.00. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,343.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $539,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,761 shares of company stock worth $1,560,928. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

