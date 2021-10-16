Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 57.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,197 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 425.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $2,390,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 711,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,639,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $159.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.38. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASND. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

