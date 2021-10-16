Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $404,000 in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Genesco by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genesco by 2,840.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

GCO opened at $59.75 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $67.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $902.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.79.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

