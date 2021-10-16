Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,129 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the second quarter worth about $15,626,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 156.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,959,000 after buying an additional 7,425,047 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 4,200,000.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 84,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,468,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YSG stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

YSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

