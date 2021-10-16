Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,896 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after buying an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after buying an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NetApp by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,358,000 after acquiring an additional 409,376 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of NetApp by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 673,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,977,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $302,985,000 after acquiring an additional 335,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $94.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.93.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.81.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

