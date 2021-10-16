UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,952,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after acquiring an additional 731,379 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of UGI by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 161,649 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,037,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

