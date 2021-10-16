Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) by 30,169.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,269 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 85,984 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Score Media and Gaming were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCR. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $23,892,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $10,785,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $9,946,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $4,857,000. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $3,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Score Media and Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Score Media and Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of Score Media and Gaming stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -34.56. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 350.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.