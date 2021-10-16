Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,348,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $4,032,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,477,941 shares of company stock valued at $222,969,514. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.56.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $169.18 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $106.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

