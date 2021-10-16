150,000 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $191,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $493,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

HCII stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

