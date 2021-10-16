Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 446.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,840,000 after acquiring an additional 122,352 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 13,217.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 156,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $128.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.14.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

