Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Position Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

NYSE COLD opened at $30.36 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -116.77, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

COLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

