Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,584,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,901,000 after buying an additional 134,763 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,976,000 after purchasing an additional 197,670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $47,605,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

NYSE WBS opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

