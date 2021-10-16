Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 3,005 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Clean Harbors worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $508,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.70.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.