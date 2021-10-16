Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 25,296 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.07% of Compass Minerals International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.22.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.