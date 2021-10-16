Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,861 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $97.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

CTXS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.