Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 589.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of Trustmark worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Trustmark by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TRMK opened at $33.04 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.