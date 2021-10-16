Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 67,901 Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,901 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GCMG. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. Research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

GCM Grosvenor Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

