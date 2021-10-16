Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to Post $1.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.84. Duke Energy posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

DUK opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after buying an additional 4,299,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,705 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,079 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $102,860,000. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,720,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

