Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,888,000 after buying an additional 2,423,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,545,000 after buying an additional 1,826,545 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth $67,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,095,000 after buying an additional 1,364,155 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 337.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,235,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after acquiring an additional 953,227 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nomura lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. Research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

