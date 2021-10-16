Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 104.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,858 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,370 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,999,000 after purchasing an additional 43,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $165.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.44 and a 200 day moving average of $146.16. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $172.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.65%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

