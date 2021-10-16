Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 17,454.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of J & J Snack Foods worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $150.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.62. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $128.10 and a 52-week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $324.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

