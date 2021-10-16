Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 88.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,324 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,896,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 119.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after buying an additional 1,044,805 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 109.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after buying an additional 826,272 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,951,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,094,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 230,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD opened at $25.79 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85.

