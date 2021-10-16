Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 90,933.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 55I LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 3.5% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $171.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.44. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

