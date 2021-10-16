Zacks Investment Research Upgrades El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LOCO. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

LOCO stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $563.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.54. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 9.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 11.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 46.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 31,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 30.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 20.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.